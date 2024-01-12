Sonowal launches key initiatives to boost Ayush sector in NE

Guwahati,Jan 12: Union minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday launched major initiatives to boost the Ayush sector in the Northeast.

A dedicated ‘Panchakarma’ block, a first in the Northeast region, was inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by Sonowal at the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) here.

A state-of-the-art pharmacology and biochemistry lab for Ayush, a first in the region, was also inaugurated and dedicated to the nation by the Union minister.

Besides, Sonowal also laid the foundation stones on the virtual mode for the permanent campus of the Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy (RRIH) along with the Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre to come up at Azara on the outskirts of the city.

The Integrated Ayush Wellness Centre will be a first-of-its-kind centre in the country.

“The new Panchakarma block as well as the state-of-the-art laboratories for Ayush are steps that will enable Ayush healthcare delivery system in the region, which will be beneficial for the people of Assam and the Northeast,” Sonowal said.

It may be recalled that the foundation stones for the two buildings – ‘Panchakarma Block’ and ‘Pharmacology and Biochemistry labs’ – were laid by Sonowal on February 12, 2022, with an aim to boost the capacity at Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) here.

“We are also actively considering elevating the Central Ayurveda Research Institute into a national institute,” he said.