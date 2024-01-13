Saturday, January 13, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HNLC, govt told to be flexible

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Jan 12: Cabinet Minister Alexander Laloo Hek has asked the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council and the government, both state and central, to be flexible to bring the peace talks back on track.
He said peace has to prevail in Meghalaya at any cost.
“When we have peace, development will automatically come. I appeal to my friends to resume the peace talks for all the all-round benefit of the people of the state,” he said.
On the perceived lack of trust in the talks, Hek said a solution will be achieved when both sides come with an open mind and sit across the table to iron out the differences. Both sides also need to be flexible for the greater goal, he said.
The HNLC recently announced its decision to withdraw from the tripartite peace talks with the Centre and the state as the two governments have allegedly not addressed their core demands.
The outfit’s chairman-cum-commander in-chief, Bobby Marwein, and general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw jointly wrote to the MHA announcing the decision.
The HNLC had sought the withdrawal of all pending cases against its leaders and cadres in different courts of the state.
When asked about the demand of the banned group for the withdrawal of cases, Hek said the government alone cannot decide on the matter since many cases are pending in the courts.

