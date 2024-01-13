Saturday, January 13, 2024
Nitish Kumar refuses to lead INDIA bloc

By: Agencies

Patna, Jan 13: INDIA bloc on Saturday held a virtual meeting to formalise strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar refused to accept the convener’s post.

Bihar minister Sanjay Jha — who was also present in the meeting — said that there was a proposal for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to become the convener of the INDIA bloc.

“However, Nitish Kumar refused the proposal and offered the post to Congress. The Chief Minister showed no interest in taking the post,” Jha said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi, senior leader K.C. Venugopal; Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Lalan Singh and Sanjay Jha; former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah; RJD President and Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav; NCP Chief Sharad Pawar; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal; Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin besides other leaders participated in the virtual meeting.

Sources said that seat sharing arrangement, among other issues, were discussed in the meeting.

