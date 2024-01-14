Sunday, January 14, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Five soldiers killed in IED explosion in Pakistan

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, January 14: Five soldiers were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, local media reported.

The IED planted by the roadside in the Buleda area detonated on Saturday evening when the vehicle of the security personnel was passing through the area, Dawn news reported, quoting Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani as saying.

The IED explosion was followed by an intense exchange of fire between security personnel and the terrorists, said the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki, Home Minister Mir Zubair Ahmed Jamali strongly condemned the incident

Four militants were killed in two intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

A clearance operation has been carried out to eliminate the presence of terrorists from the area, the statement said. (IANS)

Previous article
Israel rejects genocide case; US attacks Houthis again in Yemen
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

From Ambanis, Sachin & Shinde to the whole of Bollywood, Ira’s nuptials sees an A-List crush

Shillong, January 14: The reception of the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur...
News Alert

Partisan debate erupts over Kolkata figuring near bottom of ‘clean cities’ list

Shillong, January 14: In terms of political awareness the people of West Bengal are always rated a step...
News Alert

Srinagar records 2nd highest max temp in 50 yrs, Jammu records season’s lowest

Shillong, January 14: Srinagar has recorded the second highest maximum temperature of January after 50 years at 15...
Business

Bitcoin price nosedives around $42K after spot ETF trading begins

Shillong, January 14: The price of Bitcoin nosedived to around $42,000, plunging almost 10 per cent, after the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

From Ambanis, Sachin & Shinde to the whole of Bollywood, Ira’s nuptials sees an A-List crush

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, January 14: The reception of the Bollywood superstar...

Partisan debate erupts over Kolkata figuring near bottom of ‘clean cities’ list

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 14: In terms of political awareness the...

Srinagar records 2nd highest max temp in 50 yrs, Jammu records season’s lowest

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 14: Srinagar has recorded the second highest...
Load more

Popular news

From Ambanis, Sachin & Shinde to the whole of Bollywood, Ira’s nuptials sees an A-List crush

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, January 14: The reception of the Bollywood superstar...

Partisan debate erupts over Kolkata figuring near bottom of ‘clean cities’ list

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 14: In terms of political awareness the...

Srinagar records 2nd highest max temp in 50 yrs, Jammu records season’s lowest

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 14: Srinagar has recorded the second highest...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge