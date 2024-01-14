Immediate anti-pollution measures enforced in Delhi-NCR as air quality hits ‘severe’ levels

Shillong, January 14: In response to the capital’s air quality reaching ‘severe’ levels on Friday, anti-pollution restrictions have been promptly implemented in Delhi-NCR under GRAP-III by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

As per India Today, effective immediately, all non-essential construction activities and the operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles are prohibited.

Additionally, the central commission has advised state governments to consider suspending classes up to Grade 5 in response to the deteriorating air quality. The decision to reapply restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was taken during a review meeting held by the commission on Sunday morning.

“The committee for the operationalization of GRAP convened an emergency meeting this morning due to the sudden deterioration of air quality in Delhi-NCR since last evening. The Sub-Committee has decided to implement an 8-point action plan in accordance with Stage-III of the revised GRAP across the entire NCR with immediate effect,” stated the commission in an official announcement. (IANS)