Tuesday, January 16, 2024
PM Modi praises Kannada devotional song dedicated to Shri Ram

By: Agencies

Bengaluru, Jan 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appreciated the Kannada devotional song uploaded on YouTube, which is sung by singer Sivasri Skandaprasad, dedicated to Shri Ram.

PM Modi, sharing the video on his social media platform ‘X’ said: “This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage.”

The Prime Minister has also given the hashtag “ShriRamBhajan” to the post shared on X.

The 3.59-minute song has received 450,000 views.

Sivasri replying to the post by Modi, said, “Thank you so much sir. This is an honour beyond imagination. My pranams to you.”

“Poojisalende” is a popular Kannada film song sung by famous south Indian singer late, S. Janaki, from the movie “Eradu Kanasu” starring Kannada film legends Rajkumar and Kalpana released in 1974.

Sivasri has shot to fame with the appreciation by Modi. The song describes the devoutness towards Shri Ram of a devotee, who is all set to worship the god with flowers.

She hails from the family of musicians and developed a love for music from early childhood.

Her grandfather was a popular musician and she is also a Bharatanatyam dancer.

Sivasri runs her own YouTube channel and has 154,000 subscribers.

IANS

