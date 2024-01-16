Two accidents raise alarm on road safety

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 15: In an indication that road accidents have become a common phenomenon in Meghalaya, two freak accidents occurred on Sunday leaving a dog and a person injured.

The first incident occurred in Tura when full rehearsals were on for the President’s convoy. In a video which has now gone viral on social media, a dog was run over by one of the cars in the convoy on Sunday. The video showed the dog crying in pain, but the convoy passed. None stopped for the dog.

The incident has generated lot of condemnation online. On the same day, in Umsawli, New Shillong Township, a biker was leaning his bike at a curve on the road when it skidded and collided with a scooty arriving from the opposite side. The scooterist was sent flying in the air after the collision.

The seriousness of the injury could not be ascertained.

Netizens, however, while sharing this video, are calling upon the police to strictly deal with such errant riders.