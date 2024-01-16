Thursday, January 18, 2024
Business

World’s richest 5 would take 476 years to go broke if they spend $1 mn daily: Report

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, January 16: It would take 476 years for the world’s top five richest men to exhaust all their money if they decided to spend $1 million per day, a new report has said.

Tech billionaires like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, all feature in the top five list.

According to the UK-based charitable organisation Oxfam, the world’s five richest men have more than doubled their wealth from $405 billion to $869 billion since 2020 — at a rate of $14 million per hour — while nearly five billion people have been made poorer.

If the present trends continue, the world will see its first trillionaire in less than ten years, but poverty won’t be eradicated for another 229 years, the report noted.

“This inequality is no accident; the billionaire class is ensuring corporations deliver more wealth to them at the expense of everyone else,” said Oxfam International interim Executive Director, Amitabh Behar.

Billionaires are now $3.3 trillion or 34 per cent richer than in 2020, with their wealth growing three times as fast as the rate of inflation.

The report also mentioned that men own $105 trillion more wealth than women globally — the difference in wealth is equivalent to more than four times the size of the US economy.

A woman employee in the health and social sector would need to work 1,200 years to make the same amount of money that the CEO of the biggest Fortune 100 firm makes in a single year.

“People worldwide are working harder and longer hours, often for poverty wages in precarious and unsafe jobs. The wages of nearly 800 million workers have failed to keep up with inflation and they have lost $1.5 trillion over the last two years, equivalent to nearly a month (25 days) of lost wages for each worker,” the report stated. (IANS)

Previous article
India’s trade deficit may turn volatile due to Red Sea danger: Nomura
Next article
Sensex Today: Market takes a nosedive, crashes over 1000 points
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard: Report

Shillong, January 18: Google is reportedly planning to add its own image generator directly to its AI chatbot...
News Alert

‘Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic

Shillong, January 18: A leopard entered a heritage hotel here on Thursday morning, creating panic among the inmates...
News Alert

Assam school principal arrested in bribery case

  Guwahati, Jan 18: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption laid a trap and arrested...
Business

Muted results, guidance from corporates sour investor mood

Shillong, January 18: Nifty ended lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday amid high volatility. Muted results...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, January 18: Google is reportedly planning to add...

‘Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 18: A leopard entered a heritage hotel...

Assam school principal arrested in bribery case

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, Jan 18: A team from the Assam directorate...
Load more

Popular news

Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, January 18: Google is reportedly planning to add...

‘Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 18: A leopard entered a heritage hotel...

Assam school principal arrested in bribery case

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, Jan 18: A team from the Assam directorate...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge