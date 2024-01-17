Wednesday, January 17, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Power struggle in K’taka Cong comes to fore: Ashoka asks Siddaramaiah to take a ‘chill pill’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Bengaluru, Jan 17: A leadership row in the ruling Congress has come to the forefront in Karnataka, with Dr. Yathindra, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, hinting at a power struggle within the party. The Karnataka BJP, taking potshots at Siddaramaiah on Wednesday over the development, asked him to take a “chill pill.”

It all began when Yathindra, while attending a rally in Hassan, stated that if the Congress wins the most number of Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah would complete full term.

“Lok Sabha elections would be fought under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. If the Congress wins the maximum number of seats, he would be the Chief Minister for the full term of five years as it would give him a boost,” Yathindra stated.

Yathindra added that the expenditure for the five guarantee schemes amounts to Rs 56,000 crore and no government in the state had spend this amount of money on such schemes. He maintained that the people’s support was crucial to continue the Congress’ guarantee schemes for five years.

Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka ridiculing Yathindra’s comments, stated on Wednesday, “Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, take a chill pill. If you think you can impress your high command and save your chair by such rants and raves against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then you are living in a fool’s paradise. It is no longer a secret that your days are numbered and you will be shown the exit door after Lok Sabha elections. So take a chill pill. Keep calm and trust PM Modi.”

IANS

Previous article
Lalu won’t attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya
Next article
Ram Temple inauguration: Anurag Thakur slams Rahul for calling it ‘political event’
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Ampareen inaugurates State Food Testing laboratory

Shillong, Jan 17: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh today inaugurated the State Food Testing Laboratory in the at...
NATIONAL

Scindia schools Tharoor in social media spat over Delhi airport woes

New Delhi, Jan 17: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday referred to Shashi Tharoor as an...
NATIONAL

Navy team to Chadar trek Ladakh’s frozen Zanskar River

New Delhi, Jan 17: A team of Indian Navy's officers will trek the frozen Zanskar River in Ladakh. Admiral...
NATIONAL

Need some time to examine report on question if LMV licence holders can drive light transport vehicles: Centre to SC

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Union government on Wednesday apprised the Supreme Court that it will require some...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ampareen inaugurates State Food Testing laboratory

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 17: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh today...

Scindia schools Tharoor in social media spat over Delhi airport woes

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 17: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya...

Navy team to Chadar trek Ladakh’s frozen Zanskar River

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 17: A team of Indian Navy's...
Load more

Popular news

Ampareen inaugurates State Food Testing laboratory

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 17: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh today...

Scindia schools Tharoor in social media spat over Delhi airport woes

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 17: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya...

Navy team to Chadar trek Ladakh’s frozen Zanskar River

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 17: A team of Indian Navy's...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge