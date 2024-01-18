Thursday, January 18, 2024
Gandhi family most corrupt in the country: Himanta Biswa Sarma

By: Agencies

Guwahati, Jan 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the Gandhi family is the “most corrupt family in the country”, hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the BJP government led by him in the northeastern state “most corrupt government” in the nation.

“The most corrupt family in the nation is the Gandhi family. This is the Miya Yatra, not the Nyay Yatra. The Congress leaders have been going to places where there are Muslim people,” Sarma said.

Notably, “Miya” is a disapproving term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodi Nyay Yatra entered Assam from Nagaland.

A noteworthy flag-handover ceremony took place in Sivasagar district of Assam, to start the day, giving the Yatra a ceremonial element.

Rahul Gandhi said: “BJP-RSS are doing injustice in the country and every state. Whether it is political, social, or economic injustice. Manipur is experiencing a state of civil conflict, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet visited the region. In Nagaland, PM Modi had made significant pledges. Nine years ago, he signed the framework agreement. Today, many in Nagaland are curious as to what became of that arrangement.”

“Assam is likewise experiencing similar circumstances. Assam has what is arguably the most corrupt government in India. In Nagaland, we received a great response, and I am hoping the same in Assam,” he said.

The Congress leader said Srimanta Sankardev had tried to bring everyone together and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was doing the same thing.

IANS

Exodus Day: A reminder of why Kashmiri Pandits became refugees in their own land
Mumbai airport incident shameful, says Scindia
