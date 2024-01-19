Shah assures attention to ILP, language recognition issues

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 18: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has once again agreed to look into the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, the implementation of the inner-line permit (ILP) in Meghalaya, and the opening of international trade routes to Bangladesh.

Shah, who arrived in Shillong on Thursday, had given a similar assurance during his last visit to Shillong more than a year ago.

Earlier in the day, a BJP team led by state president Rikman Momin called upon the Home Minister to discuss the issues of the languages, ILP, and international trade routes. The team included Cabinet Minister AL Hek and party spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang.

Shah gave them a patient hearing and agreed to look into all matters earnestly, BJP leaders said.

He also invited a delegation of church leaders from the state for a meeting in Delhi along with Momin and Hek to discuss matters relating to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act and the allotment of land in the National Capital Region to the KJP Synod.

NEC meeting

Shah will chair the plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) to be held at the State Convention Centre on Friday.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhawma, and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Sing Tamang are among those who will be attending the session.

Officials said NEC secretary, Moses Challai will give a presentation on the action plan of the council for 2023-24 and the progress of the NEC Vision 2047 document.

Secretary to the Ministry of DoNER, Chanchal Kumar will also brief the meeting on the activities of the ministry.

Officials also said there will be a brief presentation by the NEC planning financial advisor and the DoNER joint secretary on the ideas and thrust areas for the NEC to focus on in the Northeast. These include investment policies, programmes, industry 4.0 for the NER, strengthening of logistics, and inter-regional trade/import substitution/export. “There will be an open house discussion on the ideas presented,” an official said.

Officials further said the governors and chief ministers of the northeastern states who are members of the NEC will address the meeting of the plenary session.

Union DoNER Minister, G Kishan Reddy who is also the vice-chairman of the NEC, will address the meeting, which will conclude with an address by Shah, who is also the chairman of the NEC.