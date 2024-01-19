Tata, Uber plan to expand operations in Telangana

Shillong, January 19: Tata Group and Uber plan to expand their operations in Telangana while Systra Group is looking to set up a digital centre.

This was the outcome of the meetings Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had with representatives of these companies on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

The Chief Minister met Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons. They discussed Tata Group’s ongoing and future business plans for Telangana.

The Tata Sons Group already has a large and diversified business presence in Telangana.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the tech consulting arm of Tata Group, employs more than 80,000 in Hyderabad, making them one of the largest IT employers in the state.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited has successfully grounded multiple joint ventures in leading global defence and aerospace companies like Boeing, Sikorsky, GE, Lockheed Martin and is committed to expand further in this strategic sector, said a release from the state government.

Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) is also partnering with the State government to upgrade and transform government ITIs (Industrial training institutes) as Advanced Technology Centres to impart long-term and short-term courses in industry 4.0 trades and bridge the skill gap.

TTL will be investing around Rs 1,500 crore to set up advanced skilling centres in 50 government ITIs and also deploy master trainers for handholding the new courses.

Global mobility and SAAS company Uber also announced its expansion plans in Hyderabad.

The Telangana delegation had a meeting with the leadership team of Uber.

Recognising Hyderabad as home to their largest tech centre and engineering hub outside the US, Uber is set to further deepen its roots by expanding into the realms of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

This expansion project is expected to generate employment opportunities for approximately 1000 skilled engineers.

Uber is also set to introduce two innovative services in Hyderabad In a bid to contribute to sustainable mobility, Uber will introduce Uber Green, offering users exclusive access to zero-emission electric vehicle rides. It will also launch Uber Shuttle to provide premium, efficient rides on high-capacity vehicles.

Qcentrio, a prominent IT development and services provider, is also set to expand its operations in Telangana.

As part of its strategic expansion, Qcentrio aims to create around 1000 job opportunities, contributing significantly to the economic development of the region.

The company is eager to establish a substantial presence in Hyderabad, capitalising on the city’s vibrant business ecosystem.

Yalamarthi, Qcentrio’s leader, expressed excitement about the company’s three-decade success in the IT sector, headquartered strategically in Lewisville, Texas, with a global presence in Mexico, London, Singapore, Australia, and India.

Qcentrio looks forward to discussing the expansion proposal further, welcoming potential collaboration and support from the government.

Systra Group announced a 1000-member Advanced Centre for Digital Design and Construction Project Management at Hyderabad.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed and exchanged between the two parties symbolising Systra’s commitment to invest in the state.

Information Technology and Industries Minister and principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan met Pierre Verzat, CEO of Systra Group.

The state government intends to make best use of the advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence in the IT sector. Systra will establish Systra Digital Centre (SDC) in Hyderabad is to develop digital tools for design production optimisation and efficient project management services.

o9 Solutions announced a specialised supply chain skills academy in Telangana during a meeting the minister and principal secretary had with the company’s co-founder and CEO Chakri Gottemukkala.

o9 Solutions will launch a specialised supply chain skills academy in partnership with the Government of Telangana.

The goal of the initiative is to equip thousands of high potential graduating engineers from the state in specialized supply chain skills that are in great demand from global companies across various manufacturing and retail industry verticals. (IANS)