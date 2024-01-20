Saturday, January 20, 2024
NATIONAL

Ahmedabad authorities suspend boating, kayaking on Sabarmati Riverfront

By: Agencies

Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (IANS) The Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL) on Saturday decided to halt all boating, water riding, and kayaking activities along the Sabarmati Riverfront here. The decision comes two days after the tragic boat capsizing incident in Vadodara’s Harni lake, which claimed 14 lives.

The precautionary measure mandates that the two companies providing these services at three locations cease operations immediately.

The SRFDCL also urged the operators to present all necessary permits for review.

To authorize boating and paddling services, operators must obtain approvals from various authorities, including the Fire Department, the Road and Building Department, the Maritime Board, and the Police Department, officials said.

The decision to shut down these operations was made to ensure the safety of the many visitors who frequent these services, as they needed to provide all the necessary permits, they added.

Investigations revealed that these operators still needed to provide essential licenses required by the police department and the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services. The suspension of their activities will remain in effect until they comply by submitting the required documentation.

IANS

Interpol congratulates Telangana DCA over seizure of spurious drugs
Govt will give fitting replies to militants, asserts Manipur Minister
