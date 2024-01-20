Ahmedabad authorities suspend boating, kayaking on Sabarmati Riverfront

The precautionary measure mandates that the two companies providing these services at three locations cease operations immediately.

The SRFDCL also urged the operators to present all necessary permits for review.

To authorize boating and paddling services, operators must obtain approvals from various authorities, including the Fire Department, the Road and Building Department, the Maritime Board, and the Police Department, officials said.

The decision to shut down these operations was made to ensure the safety of the many visitors who frequent these services, as they needed to provide all the necessary permits, they added.

Investigations revealed that these operators still needed to provide essential licenses required by the police department and the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services. The suspension of their activities will remain in effect until they comply by submitting the required documentation.

IANS