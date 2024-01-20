Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan teaser to be 100 seconds long

The teaser of the upcoming action film Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, will have its teaser spanning reportedly 100 seconds.

The film has booked the release for Eid 2024 and promises an immersive experience, with the teaser said to be releasing on January 24, 2024. A source said, “With Khiladi, Akshay Kumar at the forefront, headlining this much-anticipated project along with the youngest action superstar, Tiger Shroff, ensures that the Tiger Effect of the young star will surely captivate the fans and audience across all ages.”

“The teaser is said to span over 100 seconds, and will be a visual spectacle, blending high-octane action sequences with character build-up, setting the stage for a cinematic feast. (IANS)