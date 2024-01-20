Saturday, January 20, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Bengal ration case: Rs 1,000 crore converted into foreign currency by arrested Trinamool leader, ED tells court

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Kolkata, Jan 20:  A massive amount of Rs 1,000 crore, related to the alleged West Bengal ration scam, was converted into foreign currency through a foreign exchange dealing corporate entity linked to arrested Trinamool Congress leader Shankar Adhya, the Enforcement Directorate told a special court here on Saturday,

This conversion, as the ED informed the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, took place between the financial years 2012-13 and 2022-23.

The central agency said that while six foreign exchange dealing entities had direct links with the arrested Trinamool leader or his family members, Adhya used to use other similar entities as well in running these foreign currency exchange affairs.

At the end of the hearing, the special court sent Adhya to judicial custody till February 3.

“Only God will punish them who are responsible for framing me in this conspiracy,” Adhya told media persons while getting into the prison van at the end of the hearing.

On Saturday, Adhya’s counsel did not move any bail petition. However, he made a plea for the transfer of his client, who was surviving on one kidney, to the correctional home hospital.

However, the ED counsel objected to it and claimed that current medical conditions of the arrested leader do not call for his hospitalisation.

The ED is seeking the help of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to get details of the foreign currency exchange transactions conducted in case of diverting the proceeds of the multi-crore ration distribution case.

The ED sleuths, sources said, has already identified some major deviations from the prescribed norms in the multi-crore foreign exchange dealings that have surfaced in course of the investigation in the ration distribution case.

IANS

Previous article
Centre to restrict free movement at Myanmar border: Shah
Next article
Interpol congratulates Telangana DCA over seizure of spurious drugs
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Smile Train India’s Meghalaya Smiles Campaign held at USTM

Guwahati, Jan 20 : Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft-focused NGO, joined hands with the University of Science...
NATIONAL

Govt will give fitting replies to militants, asserts Manipur Minister

Imphal, Jan 20: In the wake of the intensified onslaught on state police commandos and civilians alike by...
NATIONAL

Ahmedabad authorities suspend boating, kayaking on Sabarmati Riverfront

Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (IANS) The Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL) on Saturday decided to halt all boating,...
NATIONAL

Interpol congratulates Telangana DCA over seizure of spurious drugs

Hyderabad, Jan 20:  The International Criminal Police Organization has congratulated the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, on the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Smile Train India’s Meghalaya Smiles Campaign held at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Jan 20 : Smile Train, the world’s largest...

Govt will give fitting replies to militants, asserts Manipur Minister

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Jan 20: In the wake of the intensified...

Ahmedabad authorities suspend boating, kayaking on Sabarmati Riverfront

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (IANS) The Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation...
Load more

Popular news

Smile Train India’s Meghalaya Smiles Campaign held at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Jan 20 : Smile Train, the world’s largest...

Govt will give fitting replies to militants, asserts Manipur Minister

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Jan 20: In the wake of the intensified...

Ahmedabad authorities suspend boating, kayaking on Sabarmati Riverfront

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (IANS) The Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge