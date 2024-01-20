Demonstrators hold orange balloons in solidarity with Kfir Bibas who spent his first birthday in Hamas captivity

Demonstrators hold orange balloons at a rally in solidarity with Kfir Bibas, an Israeli boy who spent his first birthday Thursday in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday. The plight of Bibas, the youngest hostage held by Hamas, has captured the nations attention and drawn attention to the governments failure to bring home more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas after more than three months of war. (AP/PTI)