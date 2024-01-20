Saturday, January 20, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Demonstrators hold orange balloons in solidarity with Kfir Bibas who spent his first birthday in Hamas captivity

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Demonstrators hold orange balloons at a rally in solidarity with Kfir Bibas, an Israeli boy who spent his first birthday Thursday in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday. The plight of Bibas, the youngest hostage held by Hamas, has captured the nations attention and drawn attention to the governments failure to bring home more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas after more than three months of war. (AP/PTI)

Previous article
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Centers on Thursday
Next article
US Congress passes stopgap bill to extend govt funding until March
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Newly installed athletic track at Pa Togan Nengminja Stadium vandalised

From Our Coprrespondent TURA, Jan 19: In a shocking incident that can only be viewed as an act of...
SPORTS

Ri Bhoi dominate Weightlifting

By Our Reporter Shillong, Jan 19: The 5th Meghalaya Games witnessed a remarkable showcase of strength and prowess in...
SPORTS

India hockey eves fail to qualify for Paris 2024

Ranchi, Jan 19: The Indian women’s hockey team was on Friday knocked out of the Paris Olympics qualification...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

India to host Miss World pageant after 28 years

India is set to host the 71st Miss World pageant after a gap of 28 years, according to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Newly installed athletic track at Pa Togan Nengminja Stadium vandalised

SPORTS 0
From Our Coprrespondent TURA, Jan 19: In a shocking incident...

Ri Bhoi dominate Weightlifting

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Jan 19: The 5th Meghalaya Games...

India hockey eves fail to qualify for Paris 2024

SPORTS 0
Ranchi, Jan 19: The Indian women’s hockey team was...
Load more

Popular news

Newly installed athletic track at Pa Togan Nengminja Stadium vandalised

SPORTS 0
From Our Coprrespondent TURA, Jan 19: In a shocking incident...

Ri Bhoi dominate Weightlifting

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Jan 19: The 5th Meghalaya Games...

India hockey eves fail to qualify for Paris 2024

SPORTS 0
Ranchi, Jan 19: The Indian women’s hockey team was...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge