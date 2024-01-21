Sunday, January 21, 2024
150 VIPs to reach Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

Lucknow, Jan 21 : The Uttar Pradesh government has provided a list of 300 dignitaries who will attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and they have been accorded protocol offered to state guests.

According to the government spokesman, about 150 VIPs would reach Ayodhya on Sunday while the remaining ones would arrive on Monday morning.

“An escort vehicle along with security personnel and personal liaison officers would be provided to state guests. They have been accorded Z-category protocol. Those who are staying overnight would be housed in preidentified hotels, tent cities, guest houses and suitable accommodations,” the spokesman said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Monday to participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, will stay in the temple town from 10.30 am to 3 pm.

Elaborate security arrangements are being made on Ram Path, the route that the Prime Minister is expected to take to reach Ram temple.

The entire stretch between Saket Degree College and Janmabhoomi Path is being sensitised and barricading has been put up on both the sides of the walkways to regulate the movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

Modi is expected to reach Saket Degree College in a helicopter from Ayodhya airport, from where he would leave for the Ram temple. According to details provided in the official invite, he will participate in the final round of Pran Pratishtha ceremony from 11.30 am amid tight security.

In case of fog, the local administration has prepared an alternative plan. “In that case, the PM would be brought via road from the airport through Tedhi Bazar railway overbridge to Ram Path,” said a senior police officer deputed in Ayodhya.(IANS)

