‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ayesha Khan shown the exit door one week before finale

Shillong, January 21: Ayesha Khan, who entered as a wildcard in ‘Bigg Boss 17’, has been evicted a week before the grand finale of the controversial reality show.

Ayesha was nominated alongside Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain.

The eviction was decided by the live audience, who were seen attending the live roasting show, hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri.

The audience was asked to do a secret ballot vote, where they had to stamp the name they wanted in the house.

Ayesha received the least stamps and hence was shown the exit door.

Before leaving, she hugged everyone including Munawar Faruqui, with whom she had major issues with.

When Ayesha was entering the show, she had claimed that Munawar “two timed” and “lied”.

During the show, she went on discussing the issue with the housemates and even shared that before coming into the show he had sent a “rishta” to a girl.

She even claimed that “there are many more girls.” However, at the same time she was seen spending quality time with him during her ‘Bigg Boss 17’ journey. (IANS)

Previous article
Sania Mirza’s family reveals she and cricketer Shoaib Malik divorced months ago
spot_img

