Sunday, January 21, 2024
MEGHALAYA

JSU slams govt for Jaintia language snub

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 20: The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction with the omission of the Jaintia language soon after the launch of the first State Anthem.
The anthem is only in the languages of Khasi and Garo, but the images feature all three of the state’s major tribes and their diverse characteristics. The anthem begins in Khasi, then transitions to English before moving into Garo with accompanying images of festivals, dances, and the outdoors before returning to English.
The JSU released a statement saying, “The state government should address this matter. The elected representatives from Jaintia Hills are silent on the State Anthem that has eliminated the Jaintia language.”
Criticising the state government for leaving out the Jaintia language, the JSU has requested that the state government replace English in the State Anthem with the languages of the three tribes that make up the state: the Khasis, Jaintias, and Garos.
Additionally, the JSU emphasised that the state was formed in 1972 by separating the districts of United Khasi and Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills from Assam.

Challenges galore but hopes aplenty
52-yr wait ends as state gets its own anthem
