Senior cop injured in accident during half marathon event in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 21 : A senior police officer was injured here on Sunday following an accident during the half marathon organised by the city police.

The injured cop, Murlidhar Sharma, who is the Additional Commissioner of Police (I), has been admitted to the Institute of Neurosciences in Kolkata.

The accident happened when the bamboo structure of a temporary gate created at the end-point of the event collapsed because of high winds. Sharma was hit on his head and back. Since he was hit on his head, the cops instead of taking any risk shifted him to the nearby hospital, He is under observation currently.

Among the celebrities, who participated in the rally, included Trinamool Congress’s general secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhiishek Banerjee, former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly and host of other celebrities from the silver screen world.

The city police commissioner, Vineet Kumar Goyal, played the role of the moderator for the event.(IANS)