India’s first Airbus A350 takes wings with passengers from B’luru to Mumbai

Flight AI 589 departed on time from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, bound for Mumbai, carrying a near-capacity load of passengers who were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to experience the revamped Air India.

The aircraft was on static display at the recent Wings India Global Aviation Summit in Hyderabad, where the public got a first glimpse of the IFE and distinct in-flight amenities that will form part of the experience once the aircraft begins its international operations.

Air India’s A350-900 aircraft will have a three-class cabin configuration with 316 seats: 28 private Business suites with full-flat beds, 24 Premium Economy seats with extra legroom and other amenities, and 264 spacious Economy seats.

All seats on the aircraft feature the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and HD screens to provide superior flying experience which will be offering an all-new content for our guests on board.

Fitted with the Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, these aircraft are 20 per cent more fuel efficient than other similar aircraft, reducing fuel emissions and ensuring sustainable operations. AI 589 will operate every day of the week barring Tuesdays – departing Bengaluru at 0705 hrs and landing in Mumbai at 0850 hrs.

IANS