Monday, January 22, 2024
Technology

Musk’s X fixes bug that labelled legit posts as ‘sensitive media’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, January 22: Elon Musk-run X on Monday said it has fixed a bug that caused the platform to incorrectly label numerous posts as ‘Sensitive Media’.

According to the company, the vulnerability in its system flagged several genuine accounts.

“A bug in our system caused X to incorrectly label numerous posts as Sensitive Media,” the company posted.

“We’ve fixed the underlying issue and are now working to remove labels from impacted posts, it added.

Musk also said that an “X spam/scam bot accidentally flagged many legitimate accounts” which was being fixed by the company.

A follower reacted, saying that Musk can also fix the problem with the porn bots.

“Porn accounts should be flagged and there should be some kind of system where as a user, you can have in your settings to allow/not allow these flagged accounts to follow, repost or comment on a post,” the follower posted.

Another user commented: “Community Notes has also been hijacked. Fix that as well”.

Last October, the world’s richest man said that in order to tackle bots, new X users will need to pay $1 per year to post on the platform, although they can read other posts for free.

The company rolled out the test of this new programme in New Zealand and the Philippines, before it launches it globally.

X will require new users in New Zealand and the Philippines to pay $1 to create accounts.

“Read for free, but $1/year to write. It’s the only way to fight bots without blocking real users,” Musk had posted.

“This won’t stop bots completely, but it will be 1000X harder to manipulate the platform,” he added. (IANS)

Previous article
Apple says using Vision Pro with some medical conditions may up ‘risk of injury’
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India’s first Airbus A350 takes wings with passengers from B’luru to Mumbai

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Air India on Monday launched its maiden scheduled commercial flight with the country’s first Airbus...
NATIONAL

MP researchers’ incisionless device to boost treatment for diabetes, obesity

New Delhi, Jan 22: A team of an international team of researchers, led by those from India’s Madhya...
Business

Second Boeing aircraft model to be inspected by US aviation agency

Shillong, January 22: Checks are to be carried out on a second Boeing aircraft model in the US...
Business

Sony sends termination letter to Zee to call off merger

New Delhi, Jan 22: Sony Group Corp. has officially notified Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. that it plans to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s first Airbus A350 takes wings with passengers from B’luru to Mumbai

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Jan 22: Air India on Monday launched its...

MP researchers’ incisionless device to boost treatment for diabetes, obesity

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: A team of an international...

Second Boeing aircraft model to be inspected by US aviation agency

Business 0
Shillong, January 22: Checks are to be carried out...
Load more

Popular news

India’s first Airbus A350 takes wings with passengers from B’luru to Mumbai

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Jan 22: Air India on Monday launched its...

MP researchers’ incisionless device to boost treatment for diabetes, obesity

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: A team of an international...

Second Boeing aircraft model to be inspected by US aviation agency

Business 0
Shillong, January 22: Checks are to be carried out...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge