Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Not easy to bring Pakistan back on track: Nawaz Sharif

By: Agencies

Islamabad, Jan 22: With around two weeks left for the upcoming February 8 polls, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif lamented on Monday that it would not be an easy task to bring Pakistan back on track, according to a media report.

Nawaz’s remarks come as major political parties, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), PML-N and others, have ramped up their electioneering activities with party leaders taking the helm of their respective election campaigns in their bid to woo the nation of 240 million who will elect their representatives next month, Geo News reported.

Addressing a rally in Mansehra, from where the three-time Prime Minister is contesting on NA-15, the PML-N supremo said that Pakistan has fallen behind in the world and that the country has to be “rebuilt”, the report said.

Reflecting on his previous tenure as the country’s chief executive, the politico underscored that not only his government had restricted the dollar to 104 — against the Pakistani rupee — but had also “eliminated” the load-shedding from the country.

Without taking any names, Nawaz also fired a fresh salvo against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its founder Imran Khan — PML-N’s arch-foe and staunch critic — and lamented that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) fell and voted for this “liar”, Geo News reported.

IANS

Vadodara boat tragedy: Gujarat HC seeks answers from authorities
