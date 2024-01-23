Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Armed men loot Rs 90 lakh from Axis Bank in Bihar

By: Agencies

Patna, Jan 23 : Six armed men took away at least 90 lakh from Axis Bank in Araria district of Bihar on Tuesday.

“Around Rs 90 lakh was looted by armed men from the Axis Bank branch located at ADB Chowk in Araria city,” police said.

Police said that the armed men posed as customers entered the bank and forced customers and employees into a room and locked them. “And then looted the cash and fled from the spot,” police said.

Police said that the bank employees informed the district police about the incident.

“We are scanning the CCTV footage to find some clues about the armed men,” police said.

Police said that the incident occurred around 12.30 PM while the exact figure of loot is being ascertained.

“The accused fled from the spot fearing police action. We have started the investigation,” police said.

 

