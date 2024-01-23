Tuesday, January 23, 2024
NATIONAL

Meghalaya Govt plans to include more products in ODOP list: Ampareen Lyngdoh

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 23: Meghalaya Agriculture Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday informed that the state government plans to include more products to the list of One District One Product (ODOP) of the State.

While speaking during the ODOP Media event’ held at the banquet hall of the Pinewood Hotel, Lyngdoh said that the State was considering sending a proposal to DPIIT-ODOP Team to include other secondary products such as Ryndia (Eri Silk) for Ri Bhoi district, Black Pottery (Khiew Ranei) for West Jaintia Hills district and Bamboo/Cane Handicrafts for East Khasi Hills district

She further said that the State was working for the successful implementation of ODOP, and working towards building a more inclusive, resilient, and prosperous state.

Agriculture Minister said that the State is dedicated to promoting ODOP products through a range of initiatives.

According to her, the government is raising awareness about the ODOP programme, ensuring quality standards for identified products, improving infrastructure for production and processing, GI tagging, creating unique brands and facilitating various market linkages in both domestic and international markets.

Vice president of Invest India ODOP team, Dr Preet Deep Singh also endorsed the idea of having a secondary product of the ODOP for each district.

He said that if the district administration feels that there is need to accelerate for more than one product then they are more than ready to take forward their suggestion.

Others present on the occasion included Director of the Food Processing department, Maqbool Lyngdoh, senior officials and farmers coming from different districts of the State.

It may be mentioned Meghalaya  received the second runners-up award at the ODOP Awards 2023,’ organised by DPIIT at New Delhi recently.

This accolade recognises the state’s unwavering dedication to promoting the ODOP initiative and in fulfilling the vision of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ through the ODOP initiative.

CUET-UG exam: NTA assures Delhi HC on uploading final answer key before result declaration
Through sweat of his brow, DGP Swain earns respect & people's love in J&K
