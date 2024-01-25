Thursday, January 25, 2024
BJP posts video to underline Karpoori’s disdain for nepotism

By: Agencies

Lucknow, Jan 25: The BJP has shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in which he quoted socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, while slamming the “opportunist” political leaders who were “close to power.”

“Kapoori Thakur ne kaha tha ki satta ke aas paas avsarvadiyon ko sharan ya tarjeeh bilkul nahi milni chahiye, warna wo mujhe ya sambandhiyon ko bhrasht karenge… (Kapuri Thakur had said that opportunists should not get any shelter or preference from those in power; otherwise, they will corrupt me or my relatives),” Modi said in the video, apparently from his rally during the 2020 Bihar elections.

Experts said BJP is highlighting Thakur’s critical views, positioning them as arsenal against the “power hungry” and “corrupt” politicians in the opposition parties in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections.

The video, which was also tweeted by UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, shows party’s bid to wheel out a ‘socialist’ narrative while countering its main rival Samajwadi Party in UP.

Political analysts viewed it as the BJP’s well-calculated attempt to nudge the opposition by reaching out to the most backward groups among the OBCs.

SP is eyeing the most backward caste groups despite being an outfit that has traditionally drawn its political power from the socio-economically powerful Yadav community.

Experts pointed out that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has been consistently whipping up his PDA (Picchda (backward), Dalit (SC), and Alpsankhyak (minority) narratives to counter the BJP’s overarching Hindutva ideology.

Political experts say the Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur seemed to be a well-measured move to reach out to the most backward sections amongst the OBCs and to counter the opposition demand for caste census.

IANS

News Alert

1st Test: Stokes takes England past 200 as India continues to pick wickets

Hyderabad, Jan 25: Ben Stokes hit the accelerator while batting with the tail to take England past 200...
NATIONAL

SDM dismissed after a woman staffer ties his shoelaces in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Jan 25: A Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Madhya Pradesh was on Thursday dismissed after a photograph showing...
Health

New blood test can spot Alzheimer’s risk 15 yrs before symptoms appear

Shillong, January 25: Swedish neuroscientists have developed a novel blood test that can spot the risk of Alzheimer's...
NATIONAL

Assam CM slams Rahul, says Cong yatra gets crowd only in minority areas

Guwahati, Jan 25:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called Rahul Gandhi 'darpok' (coward) and claimed that...

