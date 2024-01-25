Thursday, January 25, 2024
Raveena Tandon reveals Varun Sood was a prankster on ‘Karmma Calling’ sets

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 25: Actress Raveena Tandon, who is awaiting the release of her new streaming show ‘Karmma Calling’, has revealed that her co-actor Varun Sood, who plays her son in the film was the prankster on the sets of the show during its filming.

Raveena bonded with her co-actors Varun Sood and Namrata Sheth on the sets of the show, and shared her experience of working with them as she heaped praise on both of them for their dedication to work and also revealed the unknown side of Varun.

Talking about the same, Raveena said: “Shooting with Varun and Namrata was a great experience. Both of them bring a dynamic energy to the sets and are very keen on exploring and learning more. Namrata is dedicated to her craft and was preparing very well before each scene. On the other hand, Varun was a prankster on-set and would suddenly transform into his character effortlessly, whenever we had to shoot.”

She further mentioned: “My journey has been different with both of them. Varun plays my son on-screen and what I developed with him is a bond I am definitely going to cherish. Namrata plays Karma Talwar and in most of our scenes, we are seen at loggerheads but off-screen we shared a warm and loving bond. I thoroughly enjoyed working with them.”

‘Karmma Calling’ drops on January 26, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar. (IANS)

