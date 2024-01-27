Saturday, January 27, 2024
Farmers’ field day for maize under KVK held in SGH

By: From Our Correspondent

Baghmara, Jan 27: A farmers’ field day on maize under Front Line Demonstrators on organic practices of maize cultivation was conducted at the village of Asugre in South Garo Hills by the Central Agricultural University – Krishi Vigyan KendraCAU-KVK) under the Chokpot C&RD Block on Jan 27.

A total of 25 participants from Asugre and other nearby villages attended the programme with Dr Athokpam Haribhushan, Principal Scientist & Head, CAU-KVK SGH gracing the occasion as president.

During his address he congratulated the farmers for successfully demonstrating the technology introduced by the centre and encouraged the other farmers to adopt it for acquiring increased yield, which will increase the income of the farmers.

During the technical session Rike Chelchak A Sangma, SMS (Agronomy), CAU-KVK SGH delivered a lecture on seed production of maize and storage technologies which can be adopted by the farmers for creating a seed village in the district for further dissemination of the improved varieties of maize.

Further distribution of hermatic bags for seed storage and farmers and scientist interaction programme was also done as part of the Farmers Field Day programme.

BSF seized 24 kg smuggled gold from Bengal-B’desh borders in past 30 days
