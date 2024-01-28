Two JU students accused of abetting suicide of visibly impaired female student

Kolkata, Jan 28 :Two students of Kolkata’s iconic Jadavpur University (JU) have been accused of abetting the suicide of a visibly impaired female student of the same university.

The said female student, a resident of Malbazar area in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, Renaissance Das (20) committed suicide on January 18.

Eight days after the incident ,on Friday her family members filed a complaint at the local Mal Police Station accusing one student and one research scholar of JU of abetting her suicide.

In the complaint, sources from the state police said the family members have alleged that Renaissance Das committed suicide out of utter mental frustration as the two accused students had been allegedly putting mental pressure on her to consume narcotics within the university premises.

Commenting on the late decision to register the complaint after 10 days of the mishap, the victim’s father, Biswajit Das said that initially the family members were so shocked over the mishap that they remained indecisive.

“But finally after getting out of the shock we decided to register the police complaint to ensure punishment to the accused,” he said.

He also said that her daughter was in a state of shock since the ragging-related suicide of a minor fresher in front of the students’ hostel of the JU.

“In addition to that incident, the constant pressure from the accused student and the research scholar depressed her even more. So we decided to bring her back to our home and took her to psychological counseling. She used to go to Kolkata accompanied by her mother only during the examination days. But the accused students used to constantly call her up and disturb her,” he said.

It is learnt that the victim’s family have also forwarded a copy of the complaint letter to the JU authorities on this count. The police have started a detailed investigation in the matter.(IANS)