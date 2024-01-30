Tuesday, January 30, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt claims to have spent Rs 10K cr to build roads

By: By Our Reporter



By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 29: The Meghalaya government has claimed to have spent an astounding amount of Rs 10,000 crore since 2018 to improve road connectivity in the state.
Speaking to media persons on Monday after reviewing the implementation of PMSGY projects in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said apart from various road programmes, the government is reaching a stage where every village will be connected by road.
In addition, the government has also start the CM connect programme this year under which around 250-300 unconnected villages would get roads.
Asked about questions being raised over the sub-standard road construction in the state, Tynsong said a mechanism is in place to ensure that the quality of road is maintained.
He however said that he has directed the PWD officials to ensure zero compromise on the quality of roads being constructed in the state. Informing that the Centre has set a target to complete the implementation of PMSGY I and II by the end of March this year, Tynsong said, “We are confident that within a few months, we will achieve 100 per cent target as indicated by the Ministry.”
The minister also informed that the work order for packages I, II and IV of the Shillong-Dawki road project has been issued.
Informing that work on package 1 has already started, he said machines are being acquired to resume the work on package II of the project.
As far as Package IV is concerned, the NHIDCL and the implementing agency have to work out some contract details after which the work will begin, he added.



