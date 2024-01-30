Missing Indian student found dead on Purdue University campus in US

Tuesday, January 30, 2024
By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 30: An Indian studying at Purdue University has been found dead outside a building on the campus after he went missing last week, a county coroner in the US confirmed.

According to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office, officials were called around 11.30 a.m. on Sunday to 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette for a possible body.

Upon arrival, a “college-aged male” was found deceased outside Maurice J Zucrow Laboratories on Purdue’s campus, the Fox59 news channel reported, citing the coroner.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family, and we hope they are respected during such a difficult time,” Coroner Carrie Costello said, adding that an autopsy is due to take place.

According to The Purdue Exponent, the university’s student-run newspaper, Acharya was a double major in computer science and data science at the John Martinson Honors College.

Chris Clifton, the university’s Computer Science head told The Exponent that he received an email from the Office of the Dean of Students confirming Acharya’s death on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Neel Acharya, has passed away. My condolences go out to his friends, family, and all affected,” Clifton wrote in an email to the faculty and students.

Clifton called Acharya a “driven individual and academically talented”.

Acharya’s friend and roommate, Aryan Khanolkar, told The Exponent that he was a “loving, charismatic soul, and will be cherished by all of us”.

According to Goury Acharya, mother of the deceased, her son was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue university.

In a post shared on X, she appealed for help, saying: “Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28 (12:30 AM EST) He is studying in Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue University. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything”.

In a reply to the post, the Consulate General of India in Chicago said that is in touch with Purdue University authorities and will extend all possible support and help.

The incident comes just days after a 25-year-old Indian student, working part-time at a convenience store in Georgia, was hammered to death by a homeless man.

Vivek Saini was hit almost 50 times on the face and the head, according to an employee who worked with him. (IANS)

