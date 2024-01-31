BJP Mahila Morcha teams from North East visit Kong Sylbi Passah; sing praises in her honour

Shillong, Jan 31: A BJP delegation, comprising Mahila Morcha Presidents of Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland and other NE states met Padmashree nominee Kong Sylbi Passah at her residence and felicitated the fabled artist. State BJP Chief Spokesperson, Mariahom Khrakrang, and state Vice President Shri Gagan Jain also accompanied the party members.

The much-deserved recognition conferred upon Kong Passah, is just another addition to a long list of accolades bestowed upon the folk music practitioner from the state. During a long and illustrious career, the singer has been bestowed with Sangeet Natak Akademi award, Indian Chamber of Commerce for Affirmative Action Front- Liners Award, Prasar Bharati appreciation and Meghalaya Day Award to name a few.

Speaking on the occasion, Mariahom Kharkrang stated, “For years Kong Passah has been mesmerizing her audience with soulful folk music renditions. However, only the Govt. of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji recognized her invaluable contribution with a much deserved Padmashree nomination. This recommendation finally brings our rich musical heritage into the national spotlight and is just another indication that only the BJP Govt can give Meghalaya its dues.”

Meghalaya BJP Mahila Morcha president Susuki Pariat commented, “Kong Sylbi Passah has made the entire North East proud. I am thankful to Modi Ji’s Govt for recognizing the efforts of a tribal woman from Meghalaya and acknowledging her indelible impact on our society. Would another Govt nominate her for the Padmashree, I wonder! This act of the Central Govt is another proof of Modi Ji’s main mantra – ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas, sabka biswas’, take everyone along, create development for all, and win everybody’s trust.