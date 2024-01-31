Wednesday, January 31, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Gangrape case: UP court sentences three youths to 30 years in jail

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Gorakhpur, Jan 31 A fast-track court in Gorakhpur has sentenced three youths to 30 years’ imprisonment for the gang-rape of a 25-year-old woman at Dharamshala Bazar, near Gorakhpur railway platform.

The judge of the fast-track court, Manoj Kumar, delivered his decision, 16 months after the incident that occurred on September 7, 2022.

He has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the accused, Ankit Paswan, Santosh Choudhary of Gorakhpur, and Raza Ansari, a resident of Salempur town in Deoria.

Officials said that the survivor is a native of Maharajganj district and had left her house after a dispute with her husband and used to stay at the Gorakhpur railway platform.

On the intervening night of September 7 and 8, 2022, as she was heading towards the railway platform, the accused kidnapped and gang-raped her in the bushes, leaving the survivor unconscious.

After a few hours, she reached the GRP station, narrated her ordeal, and filed a complaint against the accused. GRP personnel admitted her to the hospital and arrested the accused.

IANS

Previous article
Boney Kapoor’s firm wins bid to develop Film City project in Noida
Next article
Maha’s Central Gandhi varsity bars students tribute event on Gandhiji’s martyrdom
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Passenger with pet pans Akasa Air’s ‘pawsitively’ disastrous flight, airline refutes

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) A dog owner complained that his quest for a pet-inclusive air travel experience...
INTERNATIONAL

China’s top rocket scientist eased out in wide military purge

LOGOUT Hong Kong, Jan 31: China has expelled its leading rocket scientist Wang Xiaojun from its top political advisory...
NATIONAL

Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal likely by next week

Tel Aviv, Jan 31:A ceasefire to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas for release of hostages is...
NATIONAL

Maha’s Central Gandhi varsity bars students tribute event on Gandhiji’s martyrdom

Wardha (Maharashtra), Jan 31 : In a strange development, the Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya (MGAHV) here allegedly...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Passenger with pet pans Akasa Air’s ‘pawsitively’ disastrous flight, airline refutes

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) A dog owner complained...

China’s top rocket scientist eased out in wide military purge

INTERNATIONAL 0
LOGOUT Hong Kong, Jan 31: China has expelled its leading...

Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal likely by next week

NATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, Jan 31:A ceasefire to the ongoing war...
Load more

Popular news

Passenger with pet pans Akasa Air’s ‘pawsitively’ disastrous flight, airline refutes

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) A dog owner complained...

China’s top rocket scientist eased out in wide military purge

INTERNATIONAL 0
LOGOUT Hong Kong, Jan 31: China has expelled its leading...

Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal likely by next week

NATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, Jan 31:A ceasefire to the ongoing war...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge