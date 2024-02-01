Thursday, February 1, 2024
JU directs internal committee to probe suicide of visibly impaired student

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 1: Jadavpur University (JU) authorities have directed internal complaints committee (ICC) to probe the allegation against two students of the university of abetting the suicide of a fellow female student who was visibly impaired.

Already one of the two accused students has been directed by the university authorities not to enter the JU campus till the time the panel comes out with its final probe report in the matter. The accused student is also visibly impaired.

As per the decision of the university authorities, the panel will give its preliminary report on the matter on February 12. The final report of the committee is expected to surface in a month from that.

West Bengal Human Right Commission (WBHRC) has already sought a report from the JU authorities, and according to the university insiders, the same will be sent to the commission after the panel files its preliminary report.

The 20-year-old victim, a resident of the Malbazar area in Jalpaiguri district, committed suicide on January 18. Eight days after the incident, on January 26, her family members filed a complaint at the local Mal Police Station accusing one student and one research scholar of JU of abetting her suicide.

In the complaint, the family members alleged that the visibly impaired girl took the extreme step as the accused had been pressuring her to consume narcotics on the university premises. (IANS)

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

