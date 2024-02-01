Thursday, February 1, 2024
Meghalaya emerge champions

By: By Our Reporter

Meghalaya football team clinches gold in Khelo India Youth Games defeating Punjab 2-0

Shillong, Jan 31: The Meghalaya football team emerged as the champions, clinching a sensational 2-0 victory over Punjab in the highly anticipated finals of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 held in Chennai on Wednesday.
The thrilling win marked the culmination of an extraordinary journey for Meghalaya, maintaining an impeccable undefeated streak from the group stage to the title-deciding clash.
In an intense showdown against Punjab, BadondorMarbaniang seized the spotlight with two crucial goals, securing the championship for Meghalaya. The leadership of Captain Colinsalmon Lyngdoh played a pivotal role in the team’s success throughout the tournament.
Placed in Group A alongside formidable opponents such as Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya asserted their dominance by topping the group and advancing to the semifinals.Placed in Group A alongside formidable opponents such as Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya asserted their dominance by topping the group and advancing to the semifinals. The Meghalaya Football Team exhibited exceptional prowess in the league matches. In the first match, Meghalaya triumphed over Uttar Pradesh with a convincing 4-1 victory. Also, hard-fought battle saw Meghalaya emerge victorious against Punjab with a score of 2-1.Moreover , in another closely contested match, Meghalaya secured a 2-1 win against Tamil Nadu.
The semifinal clash against Jharkhand proved to be a high-octane encounter, with Meghalaya securing a thrilling 5-3 victory.MebanlamlyntiMarsharing’s outstanding hat-trick during this match solidified his position as Meghalaya’s top scorer, tallying an impressive 7 goals in the tournament.
In response to the team’s stellar success, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, expressed his elation, stating, “This victory not only brings pride to Meghalaya but also showcases the immense talent and dedication of our youth. Congratulations to Team Meghalaya for their outstanding performance and bringing home the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 championship. This triumph is a testament to the spirit of sportsmanship and hard work that defines our state.”
The team embarked on their journey from Shillong on January 17, 2024, and subsequently departed from Guwahati Airport on January 19, 2024, geared up for the challenge that awaited them in the Khelo India Youth Games.
Additionally, the team is scheduled to return from Tamil Nadu on February 1, 2024, departing from Chennai’s international airport.
In recognition of the remarkable achievement of the Meghalaya State Football Team (U-18-Boys) at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Tamil Nadu, the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs is set to organize a felicitation program as a heartfelt congratulation to the team’s success. The celebration will kick off with an Open Truck Road Show, scheduled to commence on today, starting at 12:00 pm. The designated route for the road show will take the procession through various significant locations, including Banalari World Cars, Mawlai Petrol Pump, Iew Rynghep Seng, Khasi College Jaiaw, Mawbynna, Jaiaw Pdeng Main Rd, Mawkhar Main Road, Motphran, Police Bazar, DC Office, Raj Bhawan, IGP Additional Secretariat, Main Secretariat, DC Office, Wards Lake, Polo Market, ultimately concluding at the MFA Football Ground (Polo Ground) at 2:00 pm.

