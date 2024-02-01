Rs 10,369 cr allocated for NE railway infra projects in interim budget

Guwahati, Feb 1: An unprecedented allocation of Rs 10,369 crore has been made in the interim budget for railway infrastructure and safety projects in the Northeast for the financial year 2024-25.

The allocation, it may be noted, is 388 percent higher as compared to the average budget allocation of Rs 2,122 crore during 2009-14.

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday held an interaction with mediapersons of the Northeast in connection with the fund allotted in the interim Budget 2024-25 for Railways.

NF Railway general manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and senior railway officials of headquarters were also present during the interaction.

While addressing mediapersons, the railways minister informed that a capital outlay of more than Rs. 2.5 lakh crore has been provided in the budget for the Indian Railways.

He mentioned that three major railway corridor programmes would be implemented as announced by the Union finance minister in her budget speech.

Vaishnaw said that 60 stations in the Northeast were being redeveloped with world class amenities/facilities.

He further informed that “one station one product” stalls, which are operational under NFR, were providing a direct selling market to locally produced items.

During the interaction, the minister stated that physical progress of all the ongoing projects in the Northeastern region were advancing at a good pace.

Notably, this year’s budget allocation shows unprecedented growth in several segments like new line and doubling projects, track renewal works, traffic facilities, road safety works, bridge works, signalling, workshop modernisation and customer amenities, etc.

The minister also said that an investment of Rs 81,941 crore was being done in the entire Northeastern region for development of railway infrastructure.