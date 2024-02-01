Thursday, February 1, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Rs 10,369 cr allocated for NE railway infra projects in interim budget

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, Feb 1: An unprecedented allocation of Rs 10,369 crore has been made in the interim budget for railway infrastructure and safety projects in the Northeast for the financial year 2024-25.

The allocation, it may be noted, is 388 percent higher as compared to the average budget allocation of Rs 2,122 crore during 2009-14.

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday held an interaction with mediapersons of the Northeast in connection with the fund allotted in the interim Budget 2024-25 for Railways.

NF Railway general manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava and senior railway officials of headquarters were also present during the interaction.

While addressing mediapersons, the railways minister informed that a capital outlay of more than Rs. 2.5 lakh crore has been provided in the budget for the Indian Railways.

He mentioned that three major railway corridor programmes would be implemented as announced by the Union finance minister in her budget speech.

Vaishnaw said that 60 stations in the Northeast were being redeveloped with world class amenities/facilities.

He further informed that “one station one product” stalls, which are operational under NFR, were providing a direct selling market to locally produced items.

During the interaction, the minister stated that physical progress of all the ongoing projects in the Northeastern region were advancing at a good pace.

Notably, this year’s budget allocation shows unprecedented growth in several segments like new line and doubling projects, track renewal works, traffic facilities, road safety works, bridge works, signalling, workshop modernisation and customer amenities, etc.

The minister also said that an investment of Rs 81,941 crore was being done in the entire Northeastern region for development of railway infrastructure.

Previous article
After PETA plea, HC directs Assam govt to halt unauthorised buffalo fights
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

After PETA plea, HC directs Assam govt to halt unauthorised buffalo fights

Guwahati, Feb 1: Gauhati High Court, in response to PETA India’s petition for interim relief, directed the Assam...
MEGHALAYA

Two Padma Shri decorated doctors join USTM

Guwahati, Feb 1: Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah and Dr. Ilias Ali, both recipients of  Padma Shri award, have officially...
MEGHALAYA

SWGH gears up for International Water Conclave 2024 with district level painting competition

Tura, Feb 1: As a precursor to the upcoming International Water Conclave 2024, the office of the Executive...
NATIONAL

Assam Cong condemns govt action against APCC chief

Guwahati, Feb 1: The Assam Congress has condemned the action taken by the state government against party president...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

After PETA plea, HC directs Assam govt to halt unauthorised buffalo fights

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: Gauhati High Court, in response to...

Two Padma Shri decorated doctors join USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah and Dr. Ilias...

SWGH gears up for International Water Conclave 2024 with district level painting competition

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Feb 1: As a precursor to the upcoming...
Load more

Popular news

After PETA plea, HC directs Assam govt to halt unauthorised buffalo fights

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: Gauhati High Court, in response to...

Two Padma Shri decorated doctors join USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah and Dr. Ilias...

SWGH gears up for International Water Conclave 2024 with district level painting competition

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Feb 1: As a precursor to the upcoming...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge