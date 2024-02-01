Thursday, February 1, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Some diabetes drugs may lower risk of kidney stones: Study

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New York, Feb 1:  While Type 2 diabetes is associated with increased risk of kidney stones, some forms of treatment for this condition may also have the benefit of lowering risk of kidney stones, according to a study.

Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital in the US found that there was an association between the use of sodium-glucose contratransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors and a lower risk of developing kidney stones.

The study, reported in JAMA Internal Medicine, included data from three nationwide databases in the US of patients with Type 2 diabetes who were seen in routine clinical practice.

The team analysed information from 716,406 adults with Type 2 diabetes who had started taking an SGLT2 inhibitor or two other classes of diabetes medications known as GLP1 receptor agonists or dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP4) inhibitors.

Patients who began taking SGLT2 inhibitors had a 30 per cent lower risk of developing kidney stones than those taking GLP1 agonists and about a 25 per cent lower risk than those taking DPP4 inhibitors.

The findings were consistent across sex, race/ethnicity, history of chronic kidney disease and obesity.

“Our findings could help inform clinical decision making for patients with diabetes who are at risk for developing kidney stones,” said corresponding author Julie Paik, of the Division of Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacoeconomics at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

IANS

Previous article
Sitharaman announces three new railway economic corridors
Next article
‘Chinese spy’ pigeon released from Mumbai ‘jail’ after PETA intervention
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

Alternative livelihoods being promoted on fringe area of Assam’s rhino habitat

  Guwahati, Feb 1: Conservation of habitat is key to the conservation of not only the Greater one-horned rhino...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Indo-Canadian driver arrested after 406 kg of meth found inside truck

Shillong, February 1: A 29-year-old Indo-Canadian driver has been arrested after border officials found 406.2 kilograms of what's...
NATIONAL

Interim Budget 2024: Strong economic fundamentals make it easier for FM to go for growth

New Delhi, Feb 1:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Interim Budget 2024 to be presented in Parliament at 11...
NATIONAL

A sweet victory for unmarried women of Rajasthan as anganwadi positions open for them

Jaipur, Feb 1:When there is no condition of marriage for men to get employed in any government department,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Alternative livelihoods being promoted on fringe area of Assam’s rhino habitat

Environment 0
  Guwahati, Feb 1: Conservation of habitat is key to...

Indo-Canadian driver arrested after 406 kg of meth found inside truck

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 1: A 29-year-old Indo-Canadian driver has been...

Interim Budget 2024: Strong economic fundamentals make it easier for FM to go for growth

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 1:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Interim...
Load more

Popular news

Alternative livelihoods being promoted on fringe area of Assam’s rhino habitat

Environment 0
  Guwahati, Feb 1: Conservation of habitat is key to...

Indo-Canadian driver arrested after 406 kg of meth found inside truck

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 1: A 29-year-old Indo-Canadian driver has been...

Interim Budget 2024: Strong economic fundamentals make it easier for FM to go for growth

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 1:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Interim...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge