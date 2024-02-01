SWGH gears up for International Water Conclave 2024 with district level painting competition

Tura, Feb 1: As a precursor to the upcoming International Water Conclave 2024, the office of the Executive Engineer, Water Resources, South West Garo Hills, orchestrated a district-level painting competition at Springfield Higher Secondary School Ampati on Thursday.

Enthusiastically embracing the theme of “Water Conservation,” the open-to-all competition saw active participation of 34 painters from school students and citizens alike. The artists were tasked with depicting the essence of water conservation, emphasizing the sustainable utilization of water resources, exploring the vital connection between water and life, and illustrating a vision for a water-secure future in hilly areas.

The vibrant and insightful paintings will be forwarded to Shillong for evaluation by a panel of judges, with the top three artists earning the opportunity to compete at the state level.

In tandem with the art competition, the pre-conclave activities extend to environmental initiatives. On Friday, cleaning drives of water bodies will be organized at various locations across the district. Saturday will witness the Nature and Nurture Quiz Competition at Springfield Higher Secondary School, adding an intellectual dimension to the conclave.

The district eagerly anticipates fostering awareness and engagement on water conservation issues through these multifaceted activities leading up to the International Water Conclave.