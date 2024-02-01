Thursday, February 1, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

SWGH gears up for International Water Conclave 2024 with district level painting competition

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Tura, Feb 1: As a precursor to the upcoming International Water Conclave 2024, the office of the Executive Engineer, Water Resources, South West Garo Hills, orchestrated a district-level painting competition at Springfield Higher Secondary School Ampati on Thursday.
Enthusiastically embracing the theme of “Water Conservation,” the open-to-all competition saw active participation of 34 painters from school students and citizens alike. The artists were tasked with depicting the essence of water conservation, emphasizing the sustainable utilization of water resources, exploring the vital connection between water and life, and illustrating a vision for a water-secure future in hilly areas.
The vibrant and insightful paintings will be forwarded to Shillong for evaluation by a panel of judges, with the top three artists earning the opportunity to compete at the state level.
In tandem with the art competition, the pre-conclave activities extend to environmental initiatives. On Friday, cleaning drives of water bodies will be organized at various locations across the district. Saturday will witness the Nature and Nurture Quiz Competition at Springfield Higher Secondary School, adding an intellectual dimension to the conclave.
The district eagerly anticipates fostering awareness and engagement on water conservation issues through these multifaceted activities leading up to the International Water Conclave.
Previous article
SC reserves verdict in AMU minority status case
Next article
Two Padma Shri decorated doctors join USTM
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rs 10,369 cr allocated for NE railway infra projects in interim budget

Guwahati, Feb 1: An unprecedented allocation of Rs 10,369 crore has been made in the interim budget for...
NATIONAL

After PETA plea, HC directs Assam govt to halt unauthorised buffalo fights

Guwahati, Feb 1: Gauhati High Court, in response to PETA India’s petition for interim relief, directed the Assam...
MEGHALAYA

Two Padma Shri decorated doctors join USTM

Guwahati, Feb 1: Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah and Dr. Ilias Ali, both recipients of  Padma Shri award, have officially...
NATIONAL

Assam Cong condemns govt action against APCC chief

Guwahati, Feb 1: The Assam Congress has condemned the action taken by the state government against party president...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rs 10,369 cr allocated for NE railway infra projects in interim budget

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: An unprecedented allocation of Rs 10,369...

After PETA plea, HC directs Assam govt to halt unauthorised buffalo fights

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: Gauhati High Court, in response to...

Two Padma Shri decorated doctors join USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah and Dr. Ilias...
Load more

Popular news

Rs 10,369 cr allocated for NE railway infra projects in interim budget

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: An unprecedented allocation of Rs 10,369...

After PETA plea, HC directs Assam govt to halt unauthorised buffalo fights

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: Gauhati High Court, in response to...

Two Padma Shri decorated doctors join USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Feb 1: Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah and Dr. Ilias...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge