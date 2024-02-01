Thursday, February 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

THE BOON OF MUSIC IS FOR ALL

By: By Our Reporter

Mesmerising tunes of the Assam Rifles Brass Band left the audience spellbound
as it performed at Ward’s Lake during the ongoing Evening Market, on Tuesday evening. Skilled and talented musicians in the battalion jazz and pipe bands of the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School have now been given the opportunity to participate in events and showcase their virtuosity organised by private entities.
The Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project is organising performances
at the Evening Market scheduled to continue till March 31.

Govt downplays NGT notice, says no groundwater supply in state
Directorate of AYUSH on cards
