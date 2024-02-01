THE BOON OF MUSIC IS FOR ALL

Mesmerising tunes of the Assam Rifles Brass Band left the audience spellbound

as it performed at Ward’s Lake during the ongoing Evening Market, on Tuesday evening. Skilled and talented musicians in the battalion jazz and pipe bands of the Assam Rifles Training Centre and School have now been given the opportunity to participate in events and showcase their virtuosity organised by private entities.

The Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project is organising performances

at the Evening Market scheduled to continue till March 31.