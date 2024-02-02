Friday, February 2, 2024
Assam CM interacts with R-Day parade NCC contingent

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Feb 2: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday interacted with the 171-member National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingent from the state that participated in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi last month.

The chief minister, during the interaction at the Lok Sewa Bhawan here, said that NCC has been helpful in creating the human resource of organised, trained and motivated youth.

“NCC is a great platform which helps in rebuilding the character of the youth who are great assets for the growth of the nation,” Sarma said.

Congratulating the contingent the chief minister said, “Representing the state in the Republic Day Parade itself is a great honour. The cadets should carry forward the lessons they learnt during their exposure to the Republic Day parade to motivate and inspire their compatriots”.

He also asked the NCC cadets to take up the environment-friendly tasks like planting saplings, which according to him would help them become socially and environmentally responsible.

The chief minister further said that the state government would take initiatives to improve the ecosystem of NCC.

Sonia didn’t want me to be in politics: Mani Shankar Aiyar
