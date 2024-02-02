‘Rahul Gandhi’s body double left quietly after I raised the issue’: Assam CM

Talking to reporters here, Sarma said: “We have identified the body double used by Rahul during his yatra. I will present the facts before the public domain once the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam gets over.”

According to him, during the yatra in Assam, Rahul was not cheering the crowd rather his body double was walking with the people and was greeting them.

“After I raised the issue, the body double of Rahul quietly left Guwahati airport and went to Delhi. The person was nor accompanying Rahul on the later part of the yatra,” Sarma claimed.

Assam Police registered a case against Gandhi for allegedly provoking the crowd to incite violence and damage to the public property after the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was not allowed to enter the Guwahati city by the local administration citing disruption in traffic.

Rahul later challenged the BJP-led Assam government to file “as many cases as they can” against him.

Rahul claimed that despite this, he would not be scared.

The Congress leader called Sarma the “most corrupt CM” of the nation and brought up a number of accusations pertaining to land and betel nut business.

“I have no idea from where Sarma got the notion that he could scare me by registering police complaints. As many cases as you can, file them. I am not intimidated by you; file 25 cases more. I am not intimidated by BJP-RSS,” Rahul said.

IANS