Saturday, February 3, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Lokayukta orders investigation into Nekikona JJM scheme

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Tura, Feb 4: Following a complaint raised by a civil society group from the plain belt of West Garo Hills, the Meghalaya Lokayukta has ordered an investigation into the twin schemes of Nekikona and Bawilgre WSS under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The Garo Hills Youth Organization (BHYO) led by its president, Nazmul Hashan on Feb 1 filed a complaint in the court of the Lokayukta against the WGH DC, EE of PHE – North Division and Chairman of JJM after projects under the Nekikona and Babilgre WSS were shown as almost complete with tap water connections provided to households in about 28 villages that the project is expected to connect to.

The order for inquiry was issued the same day. The project is being constructed by a company by the name of BAC Infra.

However, ground reports have shown that hardly any water connections have been made to any of the 28 villages that are covered under the scheme. The PHE department had earlier stated that a clerical error may have been made due to which the JJM portal has reflected these as completed with water being provided to households.

Following the complaint filed by GHYO in the case, the Lokayukta has appointed an MPS officer to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

The order passed by the Chairman of Meghalaya further mentioned that the director of the inquiry shall supervise the progress of the inquiry every 15 days and check the case diary and the inquiry report shall be submitted to the Meghalaya Lokayukta within the time period.

“The JJM portal mentions that Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) has been provided to Askikandi and other villages and funds drawn against it. However in reality there is not one tap connection made to the village or others under the above two mentioned projects. We want to know how this embezzlement has been allowed so that those responsible are taken to task,” said president, Nazmul Hashan.

Previous article
Poonam Pandey’s act ‘horrible’ PR stunt, downgrades cervical cancer risks
Next article
With CM in attendance, Meghalaya Koch Association advocates for Koch language integration in education
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

PM Modi to meet Assam BJP core committee; likely to launch several projects

Guwahati, Feb 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet the core committee of the Bharatiya Janata...
NATIONAL

Excise policy case: ED moves Delhi court against Kejriwal for not complying with summons

New Delhi, Feb 3: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached a court here against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind...
MEGHALAYA

With CM in attendance, Meghalaya Koch Association advocates for Koch language integration in education

Tura, Feb 3: The Meghalaya Koch Association (MKA) hosted its 54th Annual Koch Conference cum Cultural Programme from...
NATIONAL

L.K. Advani: The charioteer whose Ram Rath Yarta set the narrative for ‘saffron surge’

New Delhi, Feb 3: Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time:...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi to meet Assam BJP core committee; likely to launch several projects

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled...

Excise policy case: ED moves Delhi court against Kejriwal for not complying with summons

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 3: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has...

With CM in attendance, Meghalaya Koch Association advocates for Koch language integration in education

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Feb 3: The Meghalaya Koch Association (MKA) hosted...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi to meet Assam BJP core committee; likely to launch several projects

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled...

Excise policy case: ED moves Delhi court against Kejriwal for not complying with summons

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 3: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has...

With CM in attendance, Meghalaya Koch Association advocates for Koch language integration in education

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Feb 3: The Meghalaya Koch Association (MKA) hosted...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge