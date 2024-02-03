Lokayukta orders investigation into Nekikona JJM scheme

Tura, Feb 4: Following a complaint raised by a civil society group from the plain belt of West Garo Hills, the Meghalaya Lokayukta has ordered an investigation into the twin schemes of Nekikona and Bawilgre WSS under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The Garo Hills Youth Organization (BHYO) led by its president, Nazmul Hashan on Feb 1 filed a complaint in the court of the Lokayukta against the WGH DC, EE of PHE – North Division and Chairman of JJM after projects under the Nekikona and Babilgre WSS were shown as almost complete with tap water connections provided to households in about 28 villages that the project is expected to connect to.

The order for inquiry was issued the same day. The project is being constructed by a company by the name of BAC Infra.

However, ground reports have shown that hardly any water connections have been made to any of the 28 villages that are covered under the scheme. The PHE department had earlier stated that a clerical error may have been made due to which the JJM portal has reflected these as completed with water being provided to households.

Following the complaint filed by GHYO in the case, the Lokayukta has appointed an MPS officer to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

The order passed by the Chairman of Meghalaya further mentioned that the director of the inquiry shall supervise the progress of the inquiry every 15 days and check the case diary and the inquiry report shall be submitted to the Meghalaya Lokayukta within the time period.

“The JJM portal mentions that Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) has been provided to Askikandi and other villages and funds drawn against it. However in reality there is not one tap connection made to the village or others under the above two mentioned projects. We want to know how this embezzlement has been allowed so that those responsible are taken to task,” said president, Nazmul Hashan.