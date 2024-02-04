Sunday, February 4, 2024
Health

Early screening can detect, cure 80% of cancers in India: Experts

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 4: Even as cancer incidence is continuing to increase in India, experts on World Cancer Day on Sunday suggested that if cancer is detected and diagnosed at an initial stage, then cure rate is very high.

World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 each year. The theme this year is ‘Close the Care Gap’.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Cancer Registry Programme, the number of cancer cases in the country is projected to go up from 14.6 lakh in 2022 to 15.7 lakh in 2025.

“To win over cancer in India first step is educating people to get screened for cancer before they have any symptoms, which helps to find cancer early. If found early in stages I or II, most cancers are curable in more than 80 per cent of patients,” Ashish Gupta, Chief Oncologist, Unique Hospital Cancer Center, Delhi, told IANS.

“By the time symptoms develop many cancers are in Stage three or four, when cure rates falls down to less than 25 per cent. Population-based initiative should be adopted for prevention, control and screening for three common cancers — oral, breast and cervical cancer which are most commonly found cancers in India,” added Gupta, who is heading Cancer Mukt Bharat Campaign in the country.

The campaign on cancer awareness aims to reach 1 million people across India.

According to Rahul Bhargava, Principal Director of Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests — a type of liquid biopsy — can help catch early-stage cancer cells long before symptoms appear.

“By utilising machine-learning algorithms, these tests identify the likely origin of tumours based on DNA and protein profiles. MCED tests hold immense promise for revolutionising cancer detection,” Bhargava told IANS.

Detecting disease earlier also reduces the need for costly advance-stage treatments, benefiting health care systems and patients alike.

“Most cancers become deadly by keeping a low profile, causing no symptoms until they’re too advanced to treat. Ovarian and gastroesophageal cancers are among the most notorious for this sly disease progression, often leading to late-stage diagnoses,” Vineet Nakra, Radiation Oncologist at Max Super Speciality Hospital New Delhi, told IANS.

The experts further noted that after the diagnosis of cancer, right treatment plan starting on day one is most important. Modern medicines have helped improve the clinical outcomes in a big way.

“Not only chemotherapy but also immunotherapy, targeted therapy and hormonal therapies many of which were not available even 5 or 10 years ago, have drastically improved cancer cure rates,” Gupta said. (IANS)

Previous article
Study shows how sleeping habits impact brain health, raise stroke risk
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Bengal school job case: Staff in certain DM offices under CBI scanner

Kolkata, Feb 4 : Roles of lower and middle-level staff in few district magistrate (DM) offices in West...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Mrunal Thakur shares her secret ingredient to ‘focus’

Shillong, February 4: Actress Mrunal Thakur says her secret ingredient to focus on things is coffee, going by...
NATIONAL

UP ATS arrests man for sharing info with ISI

Lucknow, Feb 4 : The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested a man in Hapur for...
Politics

BJP reshuffles cluster in-charges for 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP

Shillong, February 4: In the run-up to the general elections, BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit has reshuffled cluster in-charges...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bengal school job case: Staff in certain DM offices under CBI scanner

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 4 : Roles of lower and middle-level...

Mrunal Thakur shares her secret ingredient to ‘focus’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 4: Actress Mrunal Thakur says her secret...

UP ATS arrests man for sharing info with ISI

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Feb 4 : The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad...
Load more

Popular news

Bengal school job case: Staff in certain DM offices under CBI scanner

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 4 : Roles of lower and middle-level...

Mrunal Thakur shares her secret ingredient to ‘focus’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 4: Actress Mrunal Thakur says her secret...

UP ATS arrests man for sharing info with ISI

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Feb 4 : The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge