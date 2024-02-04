Sunday, February 4, 2024
Business

Indian startups raised $732 mn across 107 deals in January

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 4: Indian startups have raised $732.7 million across 107 deals in January this year amid layoffs, shutdowns and top-level exits.

According to TheKredible’s data, there were 70 early-stage deals with a total value of $314.4 million, and 21 growth-stage deals worth $418.3 million. There were 16 undisclosed rounds.

In January, the total funding for startups experienced a significant decrease from $1.7 billion in the last month of 2023. It was also the lowest funding amount for January when compared to the last three years, reports Entrackr.

Notably, no startup managed to secure funding above $100 million in January.

Vivifi, a fintech startup, received the most funding in January, totalling $75 million. AiDash, wow! Momo, Impact Analytics, and BluSmart were among the five most funded companies last month.

Three companies in the growth stage, OneCard, Infra.Market, and Yulu, have raised debt funding, as per the data.

Krutrim SI Designs, led by Bhavish Aggarwal, has announced $50 million in funding, making it the fastest unicorn in the Indian startup ecosystem.

International Battery Finance and three fintech startups – StockGro, FinAGG, and Ecofy – made the top five list. StockGro raised the most debt last month, the report noted.

Layoffs continued to stalk startups, with more than 600 layoffs across three companies.

Online food delivery platform Swiggy led the way with 350 layoffs, followed by Cult.fit and InMobi. Flipkart, an e-commerce marketplace, was also in the news for firing over 1,000 employees.

In addition to layoffs, several top-level employees left Indian startups. Udaan alone saw two departures, including CFO Aditya Pande and FMCG business head Vinay Shrivastava.

The CEOs of Indus Appstore and KnowledgeHut, both owned by PhonePe, and the co-founders of DealShare and Fashinza have left.

Besides layoffs, cricket non-fungible token (NFT) platform Rario and ByteDance’s Resso announced to shut down operations. (IANS)

Previous article
WB Budget 2024-25: Caught between ‘dole expectations’ and ‘revenue pressure’
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ayushmann Khurrana hails wife Tahira’s strength on World Cancer Day

Shillong, February 4: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was last seen in the theatrical film ‘Dream Girl 2’,...
Technology

Apple plans to buy AI startup to strengthen its Vision Pro: Report

Shillong, February 4: Apple is planning to acquire a German AI startup -- Brighter AI, specialising in anonymising...
INTERNATIONAL

Balochistan imposes restrictions on public meetings, citing security threat

Shillong, February 4: The provincial government in Balochistan on Sunday imposed restrictions on public meetings and electoral gatherings,...
News Alert

Haryana bans plastic bottles for country-made liquor

Shillong, February 4: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday announced that from March 1, country-made liquor...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ayushmann Khurrana hails wife Tahira’s strength on World Cancer Day

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 4: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was...

Apple plans to buy AI startup to strengthen its Vision Pro: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, February 4: Apple is planning to acquire a...

Balochistan imposes restrictions on public meetings, citing security threat

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 4: The provincial government in Balochistan on...
Load more

Popular news

Ayushmann Khurrana hails wife Tahira’s strength on World Cancer Day

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 4: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who was...

Apple plans to buy AI startup to strengthen its Vision Pro: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, February 4: Apple is planning to acquire a...

Balochistan imposes restrictions on public meetings, citing security threat

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 4: The provincial government in Balochistan on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge