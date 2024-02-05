Sports Snippets

IOA in active dialogue with IOC on hosting 2036 Olympics: Usha

New Delhi, Feb 4: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Sunday said that it is in active dialogue with the Future Host Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the country’s bid to host the Olympic Games in 2036. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s desire to host the 2036 Games during the IOC Session in Mumbai on October 14 last year. But, this is the first time the IOA officially said that it has started a formal dialogue with the Future Host Commission of the IOC. Though the funding for hosting the Games and building infrastructure will come from the government, it’s the IOA (as the concerned National Olympic Committee) which has to officially express the country’s interest to host the Olympics and enter into a dialogue with the IOC. (PTI)

Vinesh clinches 55kg category gold in National Wrestling

Jaipur, Feb 4: Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat clinched the 55kg gold medal in the Senior National Wrestling Championships being organised by the IOA-constituted ad-hoc committee, here on Sunday. Vinesh showcased her experience by defeating her opponent from Madhya Pradesh Jyoti 4-0 despite the ace grappler competing in a higher weight category. The 29-year-old Vinesh, representing Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), had won the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold in 50kg category, while her title triumph at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games had come in the 53kg category. (PTI)

Akash goes down fighting at Strandja Memorial Tournament

Sofia (Bulgaria), Feb 4: Indian boxer Akash Gorkha (60kg) went down fighting against Uzbekistan’s Dilshod Abdumurodov on the opening day of the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament here on Sunday. In an intense battle to secure a place in the quarterfinal, Akash began the bout aggressively, testing his opponent in the initial minutes. But Dilshod showed patience throughout the bout and used counterattacks by capitalising on Akash’s shortcomings. The Indian pugilist came with positive intent in the second and third rounds, forcing a few decisions in his favour but it wasn’t enough as Dilshod won the bout with a 4-1 split decision. On Monday, all six Indian women boxers will start the campaign with their respective round-of-16 clashes. (PTI)

Inter Miami cruise past Hong Kong XI despite missing Messi

Hong Kong, Feb 4: Lionel Messi stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes on Sunday as Inter Miami defeated a Hong Kong XI 4-1 in the latest stop on the MLS team’s preseason Asian tour. While the Argentine’s non-appearance was a disappointment for the fans who snapped up all 40,000 tickets at Hong Kong Stadium within an hour when they went on sale in December, it was a better performance for Miami after a 6-0 thrashing by Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr in Riyadh on Thursday. Messi played the final seven minutes of the losing effort but a tight hamstring kept the eight-time Ballon D’or winner on the sidelines in Hong Kong along with Uruguayan forward and former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez. The fans who filled the same arena a day earlier at least saw the 2022 World Cup winner in an open training session along with Miami co-owner David Beckham. Robert Taylor opened the scoring for Miami five minutes before the break with a curling shot from the corner of the area. Henri Anier quickly levelled for the hosts, led by national team coach Jorn Andersen. Lawson Sunderland restored Miami’s lead early in the second half and then, after 56 minutes, provided the assist for Leonardo Campana, who made it 3-1. Ryan Sailor headed a fourth five minutes from the end. (PTI)

Dani Alves’ trial for alleged sexual assault to start on Monday

Barcelona, Feb 4: After spending a year in a Spanish jail, Brazilian football star Dani Alves will go on trial this week for allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman at a Barcelona night club. Alves, a former Barcelona player, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman on the night of December 30, 2022. He denies any wrongdoing. The trial is scheduled for Monday through Wednesday at a Barcelona courthouse. State prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for Alves if convicted while the lawyers representing his accuser want 12 years. Under Spain’s 2022 sexual consent law, the crime of sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different possible punishments. A case of rape can carry a maximum sentence of 15 years. Alves, now 40, was arrested on January 20, 2023 after answering a police summons during a visit to Spain. A court ordered him to be jailed after analysing the initial police investigation and hearing testimony from the alleged victim, witnesses and the player himself. (AP)