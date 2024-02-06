Forest dept-Aaranyak facilitates eye camp for Pobitora WLS staff

Guwahati, Feb 6: In a collaborative effort aimed at looking after the health and well-being of frontline workers and staff members of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Aaranyak in association with Guwahati Wildlife Division of Assam Forest Department organized a free eye care camp on Sunday at the wildlife sanctuary.

Sixty-seven frontline workers and staff members of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary availed opportunity for the comprehensive eye check-up services provided by team of ophthalmologists led by Dr. Madhurjya Gogoi from Apollo Excel Care hospital.

The team, supported by additional specialists from GATE Hospital, included Ms. Faijun Nessa, Ms. Gitanjali Das, Jitendra Barman, Rahul Sarkar, and Amit Barman who provided commendable services during the camp.

Representing Aaranyak Dr. Deba Dutta, Manas Kr. Bhattacharjya, Jayanta Pathak, Madhumita Barthakur, and Ujjal Bayan played crucial roles in ensuring the seamless execution of the eye care initiative.

The Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Nayan Das, expressed gratitude towards Aaranyak and the entire team of eye specialists, particularly acknowledging the invaluable contribution of Dr. Madhurjya Gogoi. He highlighted the significance of such initiatives for facilitating sound health and wellness for the dedicated frontline forest staff and workers engaged in safeguarding the precious wildlife.

Dr. Madhurjya Gogoi extended heartfelt thanks to Aaranyak for spearheading this noble cause. He acknowledged the importance of such health camps in addressing the healthcare needs of the frontline workers who often work tirelessly in challenging conditions.

This event received support from Zoo Berlin. The success of the Eye Camp not only underscores the commitment of Aaranyak and its partners to the well-being of forest staff deployed in wildlife sanctuaries but also paves the way for future initiatives aimed at promoting healthcare in similar contexts.