Tuesday, February 6, 2024
EnvironmentNews AlertREGIONAL

Forest dept-Aaranyak facilitates eye camp for Pobitora WLS staff

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, Feb 6: In a collaborative effort aimed at looking after the health and well-being of frontline workers and staff members of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Aaranyak in association with Guwahati Wildlife Division of Assam Forest Department organized a free eye care camp on Sunday at the wildlife sanctuary.

Sixty-seven frontline workers and staff members of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary availed opportunity for the comprehensive eye check-up services provided by team of ophthalmologists led by Dr. Madhurjya Gogoi from Apollo Excel Care hospital.

The team, supported by additional specialists from GATE Hospital, included Ms. Faijun Nessa, Ms. Gitanjali Das, Jitendra Barman, Rahul Sarkar, and  Amit Barman who provided commendable services during the camp.

Representing Aaranyak Dr. Deba Dutta, Manas Kr. Bhattacharjya,  Jayanta Pathak, Madhumita Barthakur, and Ujjal Bayan played crucial roles in ensuring the seamless execution of the eye care initiative.

The Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, Nayan Das, expressed gratitude towards Aaranyak and the entire team of eye specialists, particularly acknowledging the invaluable contribution of Dr. Madhurjya Gogoi. He highlighted the significance of such initiatives for facilitating sound health and wellness for the dedicated frontline forest staff and workers engaged in  safeguarding the precious wildlife.

Dr. Madhurjya Gogoi extended heartfelt thanks to Aaranyak for spearheading this noble cause. He acknowledged the importance of such health camps in addressing the healthcare needs of the frontline workers who often work tirelessly in challenging conditions.

This event received support from Zoo Berlin. The success of the Eye Camp not only underscores the commitment of Aaranyak and its partners to the well-being of forest staff  deployed in wildlife sanctuaries but also paves the way for future initiatives aimed at promoting healthcare in similar contexts.

Previous article
Paytm denies being in talks with Jio Financial Services to sell wallet business
Next article
Arunachal CM visits Ayodhya with his colleagues
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Youth from J&K’s Tral inspires local boys & girls to look for challenging careers

Srinagar, Feb 6: Known once for its young boys joining terrorist groups in large numbers, J&K’s Tral town...
NATIONAL

K’taka HC fines CM Siddaramaiah Rs 10K for blocking traffic during 2022 protest

Bengaluru, Feb 6:  Karnataka High Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah...
NATIONAL

POCSO case filed against hockey player Varun Kumar in B’luru

Bengaluru, Feb 6: Karnataka Police have booked hockey player Varun Kumar under the POCSO Act following a complaint...
NATIONAL

Arunachal CM visits Ayodhya with his colleagues

Ayodhya (UP), Feb 6: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his cabinet colleagues offered prayers at the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Youth from J&K’s Tral inspires local boys & girls to look for challenging careers

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Feb 6: Known once for its young boys...

K’taka HC fines CM Siddaramaiah Rs 10K for blocking traffic during 2022 protest

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Feb 6:  Karnataka High Court on Tuesday imposed...

POCSO case filed against hockey player Varun Kumar in B’luru

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Feb 6: Karnataka Police have booked hockey player...
Load more

Popular news

Youth from J&K’s Tral inspires local boys & girls to look for challenging careers

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Feb 6: Known once for its young boys...

K’taka HC fines CM Siddaramaiah Rs 10K for blocking traffic during 2022 protest

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Feb 6:  Karnataka High Court on Tuesday imposed...

POCSO case filed against hockey player Varun Kumar in B’luru

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Feb 6: Karnataka Police have booked hockey player...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge