Tuesday, February 6, 2024
Indian-origin man charged with stealing donations from temples in Canada

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 6: A 41-year-old Indo-Canadian man has been charged with breaking into temples and stealing cash from donation boxes.

The accused has been identified as Jagdish Pandher from Brampton city.

According to police, multiple break-and-enter incidents were reported in Peel Region comprising Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon between March and August 2023.

Surveillance footage from three places of worship showed the suspect breaking into temples and stealing cash from donation boxes.

Pandher was also caught on surveillance cameras breaking into other commercial locations and stealing money.

Following a lengthy and coordinated investigation by police agencies across the Greater Toronto Area, Pandher of Brampton has been identified as the suspect.

Pandher, who is already in custody for similar offences, has been charged with five more counts of breaking in temples and businesses and stealing money. (IANS)

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

