Tuesday, February 6, 2024
EnvironmentNews AlertREGIONAL

NGO raises alarm over sharp decline in vulture population

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

 

Guwahati, Feb 6: One of India’s leading biodiversity conservation organisations, Aaranyak, organised an awareness workshop for the students at Hafaluting High School in Sivasagar district of Assam concerning the conservation of vultures whose numbers have been declining rapidly of late for various reasons.

The awareness event was attended by more than 100 students and teachers of the school, who had the opportunity to engage in the deliberation on the topic which is of great importance for our natural environment.

Aaranyak provided participants with an insight into the importance and various conservation aspects of vultures through the participation of local environmental enthusiast Bijit Dutta and Aaranyak’s Eastern Assam Zone Coordinator, Hiren Dutta.

“There was a time when Sivasagar district was a thriving ground for vultures. But the current condition of the bird in the district  is not pleasant. Looking at the number of vultures that have been lost in the district in the last few years, it is really scary situation”, says Hiren Dutta

“Thirty-nine vultures died at Panidihing in Sivasagar district in March 2021 as a result of unwarranted human action. Remaining 30 vultures were rescued by the forest department and arranged for the treatment. Again, on April 2021, another flock of vultures fell victim to man-made causes. Nineteen more vultures died in the open fields of Lepai village in  Sivasagar district after eating carcass of pets that had been poisoned”, Dutta added underscoring the gravity of the situation.

There are many factors which contribute to vulture deaths in Assam, such as habitat loss, poisoning by drugs such as Furadan, which is used to kill stray dogs that hunt village livestock and disease. These issues impact their population and the overall ecosystem.

Another prime reason for the decline of vultures is the lack of suitable nesting trees. Vultures choose only tall, mature and strong trees to make their nests. In the past, there used to be plenty of such trees  in villages and towns of Sivasagar district. But today, such trees are rarely seen. The number of these trees is significantly decreasing because of the growing human population. As a result, vulture breeding has been adversely affected. This has led to a severe decline in the vulture population.

“In the Sivasagar district, the habitat of vultures is now mainly found in the vicinity of Dimou area though the entire district used to be home to vultures.”,  Hiren Dutta further says.

The Eastern Assam Zone of Aaranyak has taken a decision to install illustrative awareness posters in the areas of district where vultures often encounter death because of various factors.

Raising awareness among students about the importance of vultures in maintaining ecological balance and the threats they face can lead to informed conservation efforts. Education can inspire the younger generation to advocate for policies, support conservation projects and promote responsible waste disposal to safeguard vulture habitats.

Previous article
Youth from J&K’s Tral inspires local boys & girls to look for challenging careers
Next article
SC awards 30-year jail to man for raping minor in temple
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Nifty continues ‘one day up, one day down’ trend

Shillong, February 6: Nifty ended higher on Tuesday, continuing the 'one day up, one day down' trend. At close,...
CRIME

Police attaches property of drug peddler in Kashmir

Shillong, February 6: Jammu and Kashmir Police in south Kashmir's Kulgam district attached property (two-storied residential house) belonging...
News Alert

Assam MLA suspended for disrupting Assembly proceedings

Shillong, February 6: Assam's legislator Sherman Ali Ahmed was suspended by Speaker Biswajit Daimary from the Assembly on...
News Alert

Nagaland Olympic Association, SFA to create platform for budding athletes

Guwahati, Feb 6: Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) and Sports For All (SFA), India's largest tech-enabled multi-sports school competition...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nifty continues ‘one day up, one day down’ trend

Business 0
Shillong, February 6: Nifty ended higher on Tuesday, continuing...

Police attaches property of drug peddler in Kashmir

CRIME 0
Shillong, February 6: Jammu and Kashmir Police in south...

Assam MLA suspended for disrupting Assembly proceedings

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 6: Assam's legislator Sherman Ali Ahmed was...
Load more

Popular news

Nifty continues ‘one day up, one day down’ trend

Business 0
Shillong, February 6: Nifty ended higher on Tuesday, continuing...

Police attaches property of drug peddler in Kashmir

CRIME 0
Shillong, February 6: Jammu and Kashmir Police in south...

Assam MLA suspended for disrupting Assembly proceedings

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 6: Assam's legislator Sherman Ali Ahmed was...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge