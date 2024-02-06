Tuesday, February 6, 2024
CRIME

Police attaches property of drug peddler in Kashmir

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, February 6: Jammu and Kashmir Police in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district attached property (two-storied residential house) belonging to a notorious drug peddler.

He has been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Sopat Devsar.

“The notorious drug peddler is involved in several NDPS cases including Case FIR No. 63/2019 under section 8/15, 20 NDPS Act, Case FIR No. 11/2021 under section 8/20, 29 NDPS Act and 31/2021 under section 8/20, 22 of NDPS Act of Police Station Devsar,” police said.

Police said that the property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation conducted by police.

“The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic substances by the drug peddler,” Police said.

The notorious drug peddler is currently under detention at Kot-Bhalwal Jail Jammu under PIT-NDPS Act. (IANS)

