SDRF team recovers body from Marten landfill site

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 6: After search operations lasting for more than 72 hours, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team today recovered a body from the Marten landfill site at Mawlai Mawiong.
The PRO of the Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards, Paul Shylla said that they had recovered the body at around 4.45 pm.
According to him, they cannot confirm that the body is of 30-year-old Marshal Marwein since it is burnt beyond identification.
He informed that the police team from Mawlai police station had arrived at Marten and the
body was likely to be shifted to Civil Hospital for the post-mortem.

